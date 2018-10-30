

CTVNews.ca Staff





A vehicle belonging to Toronto’s transit agency was swallowed up by a sinkhole following a water main break.

The break occurred early Tuesday morning near Logan Avenue and Commissioners Street in the city’s Port Lands neighbourhood.

According to the TTC, a supervisor with the agency’s Wheel-Trans accessible service drove to the scene to assess the situation, only for their vehicle to become trapped.

Video recorded by CP24 shows the car stuck in the water before falling into the sinkhole. There did not appear to be any people in the vehicle at the time.

By 7 a.m., nearly the entire vehicle had become submerged. Only a portion of its trunk peaked above the water.

The supervisor was not injured, a TTC spokesperson said.

With files from CTV Toronto and CP24