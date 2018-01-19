

CTVNews.ca





Canadian travellers seeking sun in Montego Bay, Jamaica should exercise caution during a state of emergency over a spike in violent crime, the Canadian government is warning.

Jamaican authorities imposed a military lockdown in St. James Parish Thursday, which includes the popular tourist destination.

“Military forces have been deployed to the area in an attempt to stabilize the situation,” reads a safety and security notice posted by Travel Canada.

“If you are staying at a resort in the affected area, restrict your movements beyond resort security perimeters. If you do travel outside these perimeters, use transportation arranged or provided by the resort. Use organized tour operators for excursions and travel to and from the airport. If you are in the affected area, be extremely vigilant, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local news.”

Jamaican authorities say violence, in particular murders, has been escalating and endangers public safety. Prime Minister Andrew Holness said in a statement Thursday that the parish recorded 335 murders in 2017, twice the number of any other parish.

Under the state of emergency, security forces will have “extraordinary powers and some rights will be suspended,” he said. Those powers include search of persons and vehicles, curtailing business hours and detaining people without a warrant. Checkpoints will be set up on roads in and out of the parish.

“This does mean that use of these extraordinary powers can be arbitrary or are beyond review. The security forces are expected and have been directed to treat citizens with respect and protect the dignity and safety of all.”