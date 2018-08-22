

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadians are being advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Hawaii as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane advances towards the U.S. state.

Global Affairs Canada issued the alert on Wednesday and cited Hawaii County, Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Kahoolawe, Oahu and Kauai, as areas to avoid.

Hurricane Lane is expected to pass near Hawaii on Thursday and Friday, the advisory said. Although the storm has weakened in recent days as it travels over the Central Pacific Ocean towards the Hawaiian Islands, the U.S. National Weather Service warned that it’s still capable of pummelling the state with heavy rainfall and violent winds, which may result in flash flooding and landslides.

The travel alert also said that access to transportation, power, water and food, telecommunication, and emergency services may be restricted during the storm.

Those residing in the affected areas have been advised to exercise caution, monitor local news and weather reports, and follow the instructions from local authorities, the advisory said.

On Wednesday morning, Hurricane Lane was approximately 800 kilometres southeast of Honolulu, the U.S. National Weather Service said.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to begin as early as Wednesday afternoon or evening on the Big Island and the hurricane itself will likely travel very close to or over the islands from Thursday to Saturday, according to the weather service.