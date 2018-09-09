

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian woman is facing charges in the United States after allegedly slapping a border guard who refused to let her enter the United States.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York state, the woman tried to cross the border Sept. 2 after being dropped off at the Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge by a taxi.

U.S. justice officials say the woman was refused entry into their country because of issues from previous times she attempted to cross the border.

The woman allegedly “became verbally combative and uncooperative” after being denied entry, and claimed to be a U.S. citizen despite having “no credible or verifiable information” to back up that claim.

When ordered to return to Canada, the woman allegedly asked a border officer “What if I punch you in the face?” She allegedly said she wanted to be charged criminally and slapped the officer in the face.

Tianna Natasha McPherson, a 40-year-old woman from Kitchener, Ont., has been charged with assaulting an officer. If convicted, she could receive a maximum penalty of eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.