

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian mother living in Norway has been reunited with her 12-year-old son, who was taken away from her by child welfare authorities over what she called a “misunderstanding” last week.

Terese Kristiansen and her Norwegian husband, Leif, say their son Kai was allowed to come home after they agreed to certain conditions laid out by Barnevernet, Norway’s child protection agency. The conditions must be met until (by?) May 3, although the couple has not indicated what those conditions are.

“We are happy to announce that Kai is back in his home with his family,” Leif Kristiansen said in a Facebook post translated from Norwegian. “This is an exhausting process, but anything to get Kai home.” The couple’s plight captured attention in Canada after Terese Kristiansen shared a video on Facebook of child protection agents dragging her son away from her home. “You leave him alone!” she can be heard yelling in the video. “He had done nothing. Can somebody please help us!” The video racked up more than 640,000 views and nearly 7,000 shares on Facebook before it was removed.

Kristiansen previously told CTVNews.ca that Barnevernet showed up at her home with an emergency order to remove Kai and place him in foster care, approximately three weeks after she pulled him from class and informed his school that she would be homeschooling him on a temporary basis. Kristiansen said she filled out all the necessary paperwork to move Kai to another school because he was being bullied at his current one.

Homeschooling is not illegal in Norway, but the school still called Barnevernet about the situation out of fear that Kai would not be properly socialized as a homeschool student, Kristiansen said.

The couple went public with their plight in an effort to get their child home, using the hashtag #BringHomeKai.

“We could not have done this without international support from others that helped make this happen for us,” Leif Kristiansen wrote on Facebook.