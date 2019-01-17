Canadian kidnapped in Burkina Faso is dead
Kirk Woodman is seen in this undated photo.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 8:03AM EST
CTV News has confirmed that a Canadian kidnapped in Burkina Faso has been found dead.
Kirk Woodman was working for Vancouver-based Progress Mineral Mining Company.
A spokesperson for Burkina Faso's security ministry said Woodman was abducted during a raid of a local mining site in the northern party of the country.
On Wednesday, after Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said she was aware of "serious reports" about the kidnapping, Woodman's family issued a statement relating their faith in Canadian authorities to secure his safe release.
Woodman's son Matt is an employee of CTV News, based in Edmonton.
This is a breaking news update. More to come...
