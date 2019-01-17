

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has confirmed that a Canadian kidnapped in Burkina Faso has been found dead.

Kirk Woodman was working for Vancouver-based Progress Mineral Mining Company.

A spokesperson for Burkina Faso's security ministry said Woodman was abducted during a raid of a local mining site in the northern party of the country.

On Wednesday, after Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said she was aware of "serious reports" about the kidnapping, Woodman's family issued a statement relating their faith in Canadian authorities to secure his safe release.

Woodman's son Matt is an employee of CTV News, based in Edmonton.

