

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ottawa police have identified the man fatally beaten in a south-end hotel room and the woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder in connection to his death.

Police were called to the Residence Inn by Marriott on Walkley Road at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday evening, when they found 30-year-old Mohamad Mana, from Ottawa, dead inside one of the hotel rooms.

On Tuesday morning, the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit confirmed Mana’s death was being investigated as a homicide. Hours later, police identified Crystal Bastien, 32, as one of the suspects wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for first-degree murder in relation to the death.

Bastien has been described as 5’2” (157 cm), 135 lbs. (61 kg) with blonde hair. Police said she should be considered violent and warned the public not to approach her and to call 911 immediately if she’s spotted. It’s believed Bastien may still be in the Ottawa area.

Police wouldn’t confirm if or how Bastien and Mana knew each other, or what events led up to the death.

As police continue to investigate the homicide, the Ottawa Police Service is conducting a separate internal probe into a leaked email containing sensitive documents pertaining to the case. The email, which contained information on witnesses and critical details in the investigation, was accidentally sent to approximately 200 addresses, including members of the media.

Ottawa police recalled the email and asked the media to refrain from sharing the information in the documents so as not to jeopardize the investigation. CTV News has abided by the request and chosen not to publish the information contained in the email.

Ontario Privacy Commissioner Brian Beamish told CTV News that Ottawa police notified his office of the breach and he hasn’t received any complaints related to the incident.

“Based on the information we have so far, we would consider this to be a privacy breach and we are pleased that the police contacted our office as a step in rectifying this incident," he said in an email.

Police have asked anyone with information related to Mana’s death to contact them at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

None of the allegations against Bastien have been tested in court.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Leah Larocque and files from Newstalk 580 CFRA