

Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca





RCMP in Nova Scotia had to wait for a white Camaro to stop for gas before they were able to catch up with the driver, who is accused of travelling at 192 km/h in a school zone and ignoring officers’ requests to pull over.

Police say the Chevrolet Camaro was initially spotted doing 200 km/h on Highway 102 in Waverley, north of Halifax, where the maximum speed limit ranges from 100-110 km/h. An officer attempted to pull the vehicle over but it did not slow down and ultimately got away.

Another officer spotted the vehicle a short time later in nearby Bedford, where it was clocked at 192 km/h on Rocky Lake Drive, near Rocky Lake Junior High School. Police set up a road block to try to stop the vehicle, but it narrowly slipped through their roadblock before continuing on its way. The Camaro was also seen crossing the solid median line into the oncoming lane to pass, police said.

Officers ultimately caught up with the vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station, approximately 15 minutes after the chase began.

Marshall Ellis, 20, of Elderbank, N.S., has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police. He was also ticketed for an expired registration and operating a motor vehicle without a liability policy.

He is due to appear in provincial court on Thursday.