

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Calgary police are conducting a human trafficking investigation after a woman says she was held against her will for five days and forced to perform sexual acts for money.

Police said they were called to a business in the 900 block of 5 Avenue Southwest at around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday where they found a woman who told them she had escaped being confined in an apartment building across the street.

The woman met a male in the lobby of an apartment building and was led upstairs to a unit where she was assaulted and forcibly confined, investigators said in a press release on Monday.

During her captivity, four suspects allegedly forced the victim to perform sexual acts with more than 10 different men, for money which the suspects kept. The woman was able to escape when the four suspects fell asleep, police said.

Police arrested two underage suspects inside the apartment on Wednesday, but they were released without charges pending further investigation. The other two suspects, an adult female and another minor, weren’t in the apartment when police arrived.

Calgary police have since issued warrants for the arrest of all four suspects.

A 29-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female are all wanted in connection to the case.

Police identified the 29-year-old woman as Jessica Nyome Louise Vinje. She is wanted on warrants for human trafficking, material benefit, sexual assault, unlawful confinement, voyeurism and assault.

Vinje is described as 5’4” tall, 150 pounds with a medium build. She has red and purple hair and brown eyes. Police said she has multiple tattoos, including “MOB” on her left hand, “STACY” on her left shoulder and “AR DL” with a star on her chest.

The other suspects cannot be identified because of their ages. They are wanted on multiple warrants including human trafficking, unlawful confinement, sexual assault and voyeurism.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Calgary