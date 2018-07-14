

CTVNews.ca Staff





A small dog is dead after an encounter with a pit bull in Calgary on Friday afternoon.

Peter Fillion says he was walking his miniature dachshund named Buddy and his Chihuahua named Taco in a Calgary neighbourhood when a pit bull came charging through a gate and attacked his dogs.

Fillion says he was able to pull the pit bull off of the Chihuahua several times before its attention shifted to the dachshund.

According to Fillion, the owner of the pit bull tried to help get the large dog away from Buddy, but not before it had severely injured the dachshund.

A neighbour drove Fillion and Buddy to a veterinary clinic, but the dog passed away from its injuries before arriving.

“I lost my best friend,” Fillion told CTV Calgary. “I’m going to miss him dearly.”

Taco the Chihuahua received a scratch to the eye, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Fillion says that while he’s heartbroken about the loss of Buddy, he doesn’t place any blame on the owner or the breed of the dog.

“I’m not saying anything bad about this breed of animal,” Fillion said. “I love all animals, all creatures.”

A spokesperson with Calgary police confirms the attacking dog was a pit bull.

Calgary has rejected breed bans before, instead placing the responsibility for animals behaviour on their owners.

Officials with the city’s animal and bylaw services have confirmed that the dog involved in the attack has been seized, while an investigation takes place.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Kathy Le