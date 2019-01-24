

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





If you bought a gas-powered lawnmower between 1994 and 2012, then there might be some money coming your way – but you’ll have to apply for it.

A settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit alleging that a number of lawnmower manufacturers misrepresented the horsepower of their equipment.

As a result, more than $7.5 million is available to anybody who purchased certain gas-powered lawnmowers in Canada between Jan. 1, 1994 and Dec. 31, 2012.

Riding and walk-behind lawnmowers covered by the settlement all had engines labelled as having 30 horsepower or less. Nearly 40 different brands are included, including Craftsman, Honda, John Deere, MTD, Weed Eater and Yard-Man. A full list is available in question 3 on this page.

The manufacturers had been accused of overstating the horsepower of some of their machines. The settlement does not represent an admission of guilt.

People who provide proof of their lawnmower purchase and its advertised horsepower will be eligible for between $20 and $55. Claims made without such proof will be eligible for $15 apiece. Retailers and wholesalers who bought lawnmowers to resell may also be eligible for part of the settlement.

All claims must be filed by May 22 in order to be eligible for a share of the settlement. More information is available on a dedicated website.