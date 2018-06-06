

CTVNews.ca Staff





A group of tough-looking bikers came out in an impressive show of support for a young girl being bullied at her Edmonton-area school.

The girl’s mother says her 11-year-old daughter told her that for the past few months, other children have been picking on her, teasing her, and excluding her at Brentwood Elementary School she attends in Sherwood Park, a hamlet outside of Edmonton.

Steve Enns, a local biker who leads a group that regularly rides motorcycles to support bullied children, recently advertised the group’s services on his Facebook page Bullying Enns.

The girl’s mother said she saw the Facebook post and reached out to Enns in an effort to lift her daughter’s spirits.

On Tuesday, Enns and nearly two dozen other bikers arrived at the girl’s school to pick her up and take her home.

“There’s just a bunch of guys out here with really big hearts,” Enns told CTV Edmonton. “We'll hang around at the school and if any kids want to come and see us and talk to us and look at the bikes, they’re more than welcome to that.”

The bullied student’s mother said she has talked with the school’s staff about the bullying on a number of occasions. She said they approved of the bikers being at the school that day.

The show of support is reminiscent of a similar ride that took place a year ago in Sydney, N.S. where hundreds of bikers gave a 10-year-old bullied boy a ride to school in a gesture that attracted national headlines.

With files from CTV Edmonton