The Canadian Press





Ottawa police says a bear that roamed one of downtown Ottawa's busiest neighbourhoods on Thursday morning is on its way out of the city.

Const. Amy Gagnon says the bear was first reported in the ByWard Market shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Police established a perimeter around the animal and shut down a block of the market as conservation officers tried to tranquilize it.

Gagnon says they succeeded shortly after 9 a.m. and the bear will soon be taken out of the city.

She says no one has been injured and the bear appears to be in good health.

Gagnon says police do not know where the bear came from, adding conservation authorities will make that determination as part of their investigation.

BREAKING: @OttawaPolice and @NCC_CCN remove small bear from ByWard Market backyard. #ottnews #bearmarket pic.twitter.com/LRKV7l43bo

UPDATE: Bear has been tranquilized, but remains in the tree. Officials say it's between 18 months and two years old. https://t.co/BBK0FK1aGT #ottnews — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) September 6, 2018

We are aware of reports of a bear in the ByWard Market. The bear is contained and authorities are preparing to humanely remove and relocate it. Please stay away from the area if possible #Ottnews #ottcity pic.twitter.com/V1puOpSmzi — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) September 6, 2018