

CTVNews.ca Staff





A pair of St. Bernard-cross puppies rescued from a cliff in B.C. last month will be adopted by their rescuers.

The sister puppies were heard crying for several days before a team with Mission Search and Rescue found them on the side of a cliff.

“They were so excited to see us,” volunteer Roger Williams said after bringing the animals to safety.

Williams applied to adopt one of them and was approved this week. He’ll be taking the sister with darker fur home with him. He decided to name her Fern.

“I just think the way the situation unfolded created that connection instantly,” he said. It was a similar connection between the other puppy and another member of the search and rescue team who was approved to adopt the dog as well.

“We just felt that it was really important that they stayed with them,” said Krista Shaw of the Maple Ridge SPCA.

Though the sisters will be going to different homes, Williams said they’ll be sure to have play dates, some even at the Search and Rescue clubhouse in Mission.

“They probably have a very tight bond,” he said. “I’m sure they’ll love to see each other. I know I’d love for them to stay connected.”

Duchess and Francine would like to give a great big thank you to everyone for their support! These girls are healthy and enjoying lots of puppy food from @HillsPet! As these girls are on a stray hold they are not available for adoption at this time. #HillsFoodShelterLove pic.twitter.com/DB7SORk1f9 — BC SPCA / BCSPCA (@BC_SPCA) October 30, 2018

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Angela Jung