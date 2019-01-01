

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. man was in for quite a surprise over the weekend when he spotted a cougar lounging on his back deck.

Conservation and RCMP officers went to a home in Maple Ridge, B.C., approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Vancouver, to find the adult cougar resting on a deck in front of a glass door.

Officials believe the cougar, estimated to be nearly 90 pounds, was drawn there by the resident’s house cat.

Officers declined to shoot the cougar because it was next to the home, choosing instead to roll a rock towards it, which sent it running off into the woods.

Conservationists advise those who may encounter cougars to stay calm and to pick up children immediately to avoid provoking an attack. If the cougar shows interest or follows you, they recommend responding aggressively by showing teeth, making loud noises and using rocks or sticks as weapons.