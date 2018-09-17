

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. firefighter captured video of what appears to be a fire tornado sucking up a hose.

Instagram user M.C. Schidlowsky posted the video of the twister to her account on Saturday.

“Fire tornado destroyed our line,” Schidlowsky wrote. “It threw burning logs across our guard for 45 minutes and pulled our hose 100 plus feet in the air before melting it.”

The hose can be seen disappearing. One of the exasperated firefighters then throws a rock at it.

The video was posted from Vanderhoof, B.C., which is about 100 kilometres west of Prince George. It’s unclear when or where it was recorded.

Schidlowsky writes that the tornado was over 200 feet (61 metres) tall.

B.C. has experienced one of its worst fire seasons on record, with at least 13,300 square kilometres burned in more than 2,000 fires since April. As of Monday, there were 342 wildfires burning in the province, according to the BC Wildfire Service.