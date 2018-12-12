B.C. court upholds extradition of pair accused of 'honour killing' in India
Jaswinder Sidhu is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 12:31PM EST
VANCOUVER - A court has upheld the extradition of two British Columbia residents accused of hiring assailants to murder their relative in India because she married a poor rickshaw driver.
The B.C. Court of Appeal has denied Malkit Kaur Sidhu and Surjit Singh Badesha's request for a stay of proceedings and a judicial review.
Indian authorities allege the pair were involved in the so-called "honour killing" of Sidhu's daughter and Badesha's niece, Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, in 2000.
An RCMP operation to extradite the two was halted in Toronto as they were boarding a Delhi-bound plane in September 2017 when their lawyers filed applications for judicial review.
Sidhu and Badesha's application argued they weren't given the chance to review the federal justice minister's decisions to extradite them and they were denied access to counsel.
The appeal court says the justice minister's actions did amount to an abuse of process but it does not warrant a stay of proceedings in this case.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Appeal hearing for Winnipeg woman convicted of hiding infant remains
- Interim OPP boss wants probe into hiring of Ford family friend as new commissioner
- LIVE UPDATES: Accused in murders of Calgary woman and her daughter testifies in own defence
- Ontario government stands by appointment of new police commissioner
- 'Racism exists at all levels' of Thunder Bay, Ont., police service, review finds