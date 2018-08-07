

Amanda Coletta, CTVNews.ca





Nevaeh Denine, a 9-year-old girl who started a lemonade stand in St. John’s, N.L., to raise money for fellow children with cancer, died on Monday.

Her family announced her death on Facebook in a post that said Nevaeh had been “welcomed into Heaven in her Daddy’s loving arms.” Nevaeh’s father died from cancer before she was born

“It was a very peaceful, calm passing,” Stephanie O’Brien, Nevaeh’s best friend, told NTV. “She was ready.”

The young girl who loved to sing was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of childhood cancer that affects the nervous system, shortly before her second birthday.

In 2014, Nevaeh started Nevaeh’s Lemonade Stand, which she and her mom, Holly, held each summer to raise money for other children suffering from cancer. She raised thousands of dollars for the cause.

“There was no complaining,” O’Brien said of Nevaeh’s battle with cancer. “There was no poor me. She did what she had to do.”

There has been an outpouring of support following the announcement of Nevaeh’s passing, with hundreds of messages of condolence posted on social media and elsewhere.

Dwight Ball, the premier of Newfoundland, wrote in a tweet that he was “heartbroken to hear of Nevaeh Denine’s passing” and was sending his condolences to her “family, friends and all those touched by her bright shining light.”

The mayor of St. John’s, N.L., Danny Breen, tweeted that Nevaeh “taught us all about courage, caring and love,” adding that she was “an inspiration to us all.”

“She was just super special,” O’Brien told NTV. “She was like an angel on Earth and now she has her wings.”

With files from NTV's Leila Beaudoin

Heartbroken to hear of Nevaeh Denine’s passing. Sending my condolences to Nevaeh’s family, friends, and all of those touched by her bright shining light. — Premier of NL (@PremierofNL) August 7, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with a sweet little girl who taught us all about courage, caring and love; an inspiration to us all #PrayersForNevaeh Nevaeh Denine, 9, Passes Away https://t.co/rqS6d7cPOE via @vocmnews — Mayor Danny Breen (@DannyBreenNL) August 7, 2018