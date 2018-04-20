American gets life for Halifax mall shooting plot
Lindsay Kantha Souvannarath arrives at provincial court for a preliminary hearing in Halifax on Wednesday, July 8, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 4:28AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 20, 2018 9:44AM EDT
Judge gives life sentence to American woman who plotted to go on a Valentine's Day shooting rampage at a Halifax mall, tells court the penalty sends a message that plotters will "pay a very heavy price."
Lindsay Souvannarath pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit murder in a plan that would have seen two shooters open fire at the Halifax Shopping Centre food court in 2015.
This is a breaking news update.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Butcher to return to stand in murder trial of Halifax yoga instructor
- Much left to fight for beyond pot legalization, activists say as they mark 4/20
- 'I was so scared': Beaver on the lam after break-in attempt
- American gets life for Halifax mall shooting plot
- Doug Ford says his company would benefit 'probably very little' from his own tax cut