

The Canadian Press





Montreal police say the search for a missing 10-year-old Montreal boy is ongoing, even as an Amber Alert was lifted late Tuesday.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen on Monday, when he left his home in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville district for a friend's house.

A Quebec-wide Amber Alert was triggered after 24 hours without any news about the boy's whereabouts.

Montreal police said while the disappearance didn't meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, they took the measure given Kouakou's age, that he has no history of running away, and a cold spell descending on the city.

Police say the boy, who is French-speaking, is black, has black hair and black eyes and was wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes before he disappeared.

Local residents in the north-end borough were told to remain vigilant and to keep an eye on any places a young boy may hide from the wintry weather hitting Montreal today.