TORONTO -- The Toronto Police Service has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say Shammah Jolayemi was last seen at approximately 8:25 a.m. ET Wednesday after allegedly being abducted from the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue in North York.

Police say they are "extremely concerned" for his safety.

The boy is described as approximately 5'11" to 6'0" tall and 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey track pants with orange stripes, black and yellow Air Jordan sneakers, and a shiny black puffy winter jacket.

He may have been carrying a red and black Adidas backpack.

The suspects are described as as two black males wearing black jackets and bandanas on their heads. The suspects are believed to be 18 and 22-years-old.

The suspects are believed to be travelling in a black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights. Police say the vehicle was seen where the boy was last seen.

Investigators are looking to speak with the boy's stepbrother, who has been identified as Olalekan Osikoya.

Anyone with information is being urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).