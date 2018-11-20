

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police say they have received two new videos showing alleged criminal activity related to a private all-boys Catholic school in Toronto, bringing the total number of incidents involving the school that are under investigation to six.

Insp. Domenic Sinopoli said Tuesday, that one of the videos was being investigated as a “threatening occurrence” and the other as a case of “assault with a weapon."

No victims or suspects have been identified in connection with the new videos, Sinopoli said.

Four other incidents involving students at the school were reported to police last week, including one regarding a video which allegedly shows a teenage boy being sexually assaulted with a broom handle.

Six students have been arrested in connection with that video.

Sinopoli said investigators had been expecting more videos of alleged abuses to surface.

“I expect that we’ll get more victims coming forward,” he told CP24.

“We want to encourage everyone to come forward if they’ve seen any incidents that cross into the criminal realm.”

As police continue to investigate, school officials announced Tuesday that they are cancelling all school-sanctioned events in which students and parents might interact with the wider community. The move affects “all events involving external groups, teams, and public performances for the remainder of 2018,” the school said in a message to parents.

“The recent events our community has endured and the ongoing police investigation have led to this difficult decision, which is made in our continued commitment to the safety and well-being of our students,” the message reads.

Additionally, the school has cancelled a “self-help day” scheduled for Dec. 11, as well as mid-year examinations planned for mid-December.

Instead, the school said, students will spend that time in regular classes as well as “workshops and discussions pertaining to the issues that have arisen.”

With files from CP24