

CTVNews.ca Staff





A thief who stole a van in Alberta likely didn’t realize that the vehicle, parked outside a funeral home, had a dead body in the back.

The van was parked outside Parkland Funeral Home in Red Deer on Tuesday morning. A man’s body inside the vehicle was on its way to a medical examiner, RCMP said.

The van vanished around 6:30 a.m., police said.

Red Deer RCMP Superintendent Ken Foster described the crime as “disturbing.”

“This vehicle theft was almost certainly a crime of opportunity, but with a very unfortunate and upsetting twist in that there is a deceased person in the back,” Foster said in a statement.

Police have called in a helicopter to search for the vehicle by air.

The van is described as a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country with Alberta license plate 72M 682.

With files from CTV Edmonton