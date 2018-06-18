

The Canadian Press





FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. - A staff sergeant with the RCMP in northern Alberta has been suspended after being charged with one count of sexual assault.

The RCMP says in a release that two female members of the Wood Buffalo detachment complained that they had been touched inappropriately at an off-site Christmas party.

Mounties say the complaints were reviewed by a general investigative section in Lloydminster and support units in Edmonton.

A final report was forwarded in May to the Crown, which recommended the one charge.

Staff Sgt. Jason Keays is to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on July 11.

He is to have no contact with the complainant and is not to consume intoxicating substances.