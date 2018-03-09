

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A Halifax sailor accused of sexually assaulting a subordinate has testified that the sex was consensual.

Master Seaman Daniel Cooper took the stand in his own defence today and told his court martial that he had asked the leading seaman if he wanted to become intimate, and that he agreed.

Cooper told Military Judge Cmdr. Sandra Sukstorf the pair had been drinking in Rota, Spain, on Nov. 9, 2015, and later went back to HMCS Athabaskan and had more drinks in the cafeteria.

He says when they eventually went to their sleeping quarters, he noticed the alleged victim had become aroused as they were talking near the bunks, and so he asked if he wanted to engage in sexual activity.

Cooper says the man responded "Yes," and then he followed him to his bunk, asking him another time if he wanted to become intimate before climbing into the bunk with the alleged victim.

He says he performed oral sex on the subordinate, and that the man never told him to stop until about 10 minutes later when he sat up and said, "I'm not gay," at which point Cooper said he immediately left his bunk and went back to his own.

Cooper has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and ill treatment of a subordinate.

The alleged victim testified Wednesday that he awoke to Cooper performing oral sex on him while the navy destroyer was visiting Spain as part of a NATO exercise.