

CTVNews.ca writer, with files from CTV News Calgary's Stephanie Wiebe





A century of Coca-Cola memorabilia made up of more than 1,000 items is up for auction in Calgary.

The collection, some of which can be previewed on Hall’s Auction Services’ website, includes mini-fridges, signage, clocks and dozens of bottles mostly from the mid-20th century with some dating back as far as 1908.

The huge haul belonged to a family from rural central Alberta who are now looking to downsize.

"Coke is one of the premier collectibles in the collecting world, they've been master-marketers since their inception in the 1800s," Kevin King, appraiser and president of Hall's Auction Services told CTV News Calgary.

"They've stayed at the forefront. A lot of people have some memories from their childhood about Coca-Cola. It’s almost insidious how ingrained in popular culture it is."

Other rare items up for auction include vintage vending machines, serving trays, ornaments and Barbie dolls.

Coca-Cola is one of the most recognized brands in the world, famous for its red and white colour scheme, memorable marketing and advertising campaigns.

King said he has had interest in some of the items from people as far away as Israel, but suspects it will be mostly Calgarians who acquire the Coca-Cola collectibles.

Hall’s Auction Services is hosting previews of the collection from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Bidding is online only and closes at 7 p.m. on Monday.

"They can sit at home, and have a Coke," King said, "or maybe a beer or a glass of wine."