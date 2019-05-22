

A 74-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by a police officer during an anti-pipeline protest on Wednesday.

The dramatic incident, which was captured on camera by CTV Vancouver, happened outside a lunchtime Liberal fundraiser attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In the video, the woman is seen approaching a uniformed police officer and another man dressed in a suit. The woman appears to say something to the two men, and is then forcefully pushed backwards, falling to the ground.

The woman lies on her back and appears disoriented as she holds onto her head. Others in the crowd rush to help her.

CTV News Vancouver’s David Molko reports that the woman has been identified as Susan Stout from North Vancouver.

Another anti-pipeline protester inside the Liberal fundraiser interrupted the prime minister during a speech. The man, identified as Will George of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, called Trudeau a weak leader and urged him to stop the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.

Trudeau responded to the man by saying that the Liberal government has taken steps to protect the environment, including $1.5 to protect Canada’s oceans.

"There are strong Indigenous voices like yours, speaking up very strongly against this pipeline and against various projects. There are also, however, very strong Indigenous voices speaking up in favour of this project. I know you don't mean to delegitimize their voices as well," Trudeau said.

The federal government is in the midst of consultations with Indigenous groups on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion proposal. Ottawa has until June 18 to make a decision on the project.

The government previously approved the project, but that decision was rescinded last summer after the Federal Court of Appeal determined that neither the Indigenous consultations nor the environmental review were properly completed.

