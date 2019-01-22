

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Firefighters and a local RCMP detachment are still attempting to put out a diesel fire, after a train derailed just north of Saskatoon earlier this morning.

The 52-car CN train carrying grain derailed and caught fire near a rural intersection just outside of Saskatoon, Sask., according to the Saskatoon Fire Department and the Warman RCMP detachment.

“We have a fire that’s flowing. The liquid fuel, the diesel, is actually flowing and igniting at the same time so it provides some additional challenge to control that,” Saskatoon Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Roger told CTV Saskatoon.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road just before 9:30 a.m., where they saw 30 rail cars were derailed.

No one was injured and the fire department said there wasn’t a risk to the public’s safety.

Rachel Baird, who saw the crash, said she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“It was kicking up some snow and I thought, ‘Gosh, this thing is going to tip’ … And then sure enough it slowly tips over,” she said. “Of course next one, the next one, three or four just tip over but then they’re piling into each other just like a movie. It was pretty wild.”

Traffic on one of the roads involved is currently blocked in both directions. Warman RCMP is urging drivers to find alternative routes to take to avoid the area.

CN crews will be able to remove the cars once the fire is put out. CN spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis said the cause is still under investigation.

“CN apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this incident,” he said in a statement to CTVNews.ca

Traffic Advisory — Highway 11 traffic detoured around train derailment; emergency vehicles on scene; follow police direction. — Saskatoon Fire Department (@SaskatoonFire) January 22, 2019