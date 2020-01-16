TORONTO -- Former Nova Scotia MP and prominent Conservative Tory Peter MacKay has confirmed he will run in the Conservative leadership race after holding multiple cabinet positions in the Harper government.

Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

2. Crosbie funeral: Politicians of all stripes are expected in St. John’s, N.L., today to pay their last respects to former federal cabinet minister and lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador John Crosbie.

3. Crash meeting: Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is chairing a meeting in London, England, today that the federal government hopes will lead to justice and financial compensation for the families of the victims of a Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran.

4. Trump impeachment: In a dramatic procession across the U.S. Capitol, House Democrats carried the formal articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate late Wednesday, setting the stage for only the third trial to remove a president in American history.

5. Hottest decade: The decade just ended was by the hottest ever measured, capped off by the second-warmest year on record, according to two U.S. scientific agencies.

One more thing…

‘It’s definitely creepy’: A Toronto woman said she feels uncomfortable after her neighbours installed a deck that faces directly into her High Park apartment.