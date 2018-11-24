4-year-old girl dies at N.S. Santa Claus parade after falling under float
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 8:30PM EST
A four-year-old girl has died after falling under a float during a Santa Claus parade in Nova Scotia.
Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed to CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau that the incident happened in Yarmouth, N.S., about 300 kilometres southwest of Halifax, just before 7 p.m.
The little girl fell under the float and was rushed to hospital, officials said. She died shortly after arriving at hospital.
