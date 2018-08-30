

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Three suspects have been taken into custody after an RCMP officer was shot during a “serious incident” near Onanole, Man. late Wednesday night.

Manitoba RCMP told CTV Winnipeg that three suspects were located and taken into custody on Thursday morning. The first suspect was found alone, while the other two were together when they were caught.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate to determine if there are any outstanding suspects.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. local time near the small community, which is located approximately 264 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Early Thursday morning, RCMP said a male officer had sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting. CTV Winnipeg’s Rahim Ladhani reported that the officer was in “serious but stable condition” as of Thursday morning.

“Our thoughts & hearts are with his family,” police tweeted.

RCMP say they are looking for two to three suspects possibly travelling in a black 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab, with a Manitoba licence plate number GBX-476. Police say the suspects may have split up and are considered armed and dangerous.

Residents in the area were advised to ensure their doors and windows are locked. In an earlier tweet, RCMP warned residents to expect a “heavy” police presence throughout the region and to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in or around Onanole is being asked to call police.

RCMP will provide an update at their headquarters in Winnipeg at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday.

3 suspects in custody in relation to #rcmpmb officer shooting in Onanole last night. Investigation continuing to determine if any suspects outstanding — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2018

#rcmpmb can now confirm a male officer was shot & sustained serious injuries. He remains in hospital. Our thoughts & hearts are with his family. We will provide updates when we can. Thank you all for the support — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2018

CORRECTION: MB licence has been confirmed as GBX 476 https://t.co/P7iH1uv2e6 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2018

#rcmpmb reminds residents in Onanole area to check all doors & windows to ensure they are closed & locked. Situation is ongoing. All possible #rcmpmb resources are being utilized. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2018

Please be vigilant, #rcmpmb asks residents in and around Onanole to report anything suspicious by calling 911 immediately. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2018

#rcmpmb searching for 2-3 suspects - may have split up with some possibly travelling in Black 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab – MB licence: GBX 470 and some on foot. Last seen on PR 262. They are considered armed & dangerous. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2018