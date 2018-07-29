3 children bitten by coyotes in Montreal neighbourhood
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 11:41AM EDT
Three young children have been attacked by coyotes in the same Montreal neighbourhood in the past week.
Montreal police say the first biting incident was reported on July 22, with two more on Friday and Saturday.
- READ MORE: CTV Montreal coverage of the coyote attacks
The attacks left a five-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a three-year-old girl with minor injuries.
All three children were bitten during the evening in Parc des Hirondelles or Parc Gabriel-Lalemant in Montreal’s Ahuntstic-Cartierville borough.
Local authorities have placed posters around the neighbourhood to inform residents that two coyotes have been spotted nearby and suggest that people stay out of parks after sunset.
These particular animals appear to be more aggressive than typical coyotes, authorities say.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Retired firefighter sues Halifax fire services, alleging racial discrimination
- Jail cell video shows 10 agonizing minutes before help arrives for overdosing inmate
- Montreal cyclists upset after being banned from cemetery atop Mount Royal
- 3 children bitten by coyotes in Montreal neighbourhood
- Richmond, B.C., wildfire burning underground, creating challenge for firefighters