Three young children have been attacked by coyotes in the same Montreal neighbourhood in the past week.

Montreal police say the first biting incident was reported on July 22, with two more on Friday and Saturday.

The attacks left a five-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a three-year-old girl with minor injuries.

All three children were bitten during the evening in Parc des Hirondelles or Parc Gabriel-Lalemant in Montreal’s Ahuntstic-Cartierville borough.

Local authorities have placed posters around the neighbourhood to inform residents that two coyotes have been spotted nearby and suggest that people stay out of parks after sunset.

These particular animals appear to be more aggressive than typical coyotes, authorities say.