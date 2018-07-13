

CTVNews.ca Staff





At least two people were sent to hospital after a major fire in a Montreal high-rise on Friday afternoon.

About 200 firefighters responded to the blaze near the top of the 30-floor Bell Media Tower on McGill College Avenue at Sainte-Catherine Street.

Firefighter Francis Leduc told CTV Montreal that four workers near the top of the building were treated on the scene and two others were transported to hospital.

“We evacuated the building right away,” Leduc said.

“The building itself became full of smoke so it made it a bit tougher to get the people out,” he added. “It’s even tougher for us (because) we have to go by the staircase.”

Montreal’s fire department said on Twitter around 5:30 p.m. local time that the fire had grown to a five-alarm blaze. They asked that people avoid the area.