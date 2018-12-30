16-year-old boy killed in Que. ATV crash
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 10:36AM EST
MONTREAL -- A 16-year-old boy is dead after an ATV accident in Quebec's Eastern Townships yesterday.
The all-terrain vehicle lurched out of control as the teen tried to climb a hill in a quarry near Stanbridge Station, about 70 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
Quebec provincial police say the teen was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.
Authorities are investigating.
