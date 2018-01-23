14-year-old boy allegedly threatened to 'shoot up' Ontario restaurant
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 3:37PM EST
GEORGIAN BLUFFS, Ont. - Provincial police say a 14-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" a restaurant.
Police say a Georgian Bluffs, Ont., restaurant reported the threat on Sunday night.
The restaurant told OPP a male had called and said he was going to "shoot up" the restaurant on Highway 6 and 21.
Investigators say the suspect was identified as a boy from Saugeen First Nation who did not have access to firearms.
They say the boy surrendered at the Bruce Peninsula OPP detachment on Monday afternoon and is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and mischief.
He is to appear in court in Owen Sound, Ont., on Feb. 6.
