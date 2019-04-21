$13.4-million Lotto 649 jackpot won by ticket sold in Ontario
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 7:49AM EDT
TORONTO -- A ticket holder in Ontario won the $13.4-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
The draw's guaranteed $1-million prize also went to a player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on April 24 will be approximately $5 million.
