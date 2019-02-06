

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber





A 12-year-old boy who was shot with a pellet gun in Surrey, B.C., says he was first hit “all over” the back of his head.

"I turned right around and then I got shot right in the eye … and then I just started running and running, terrified," the boy told CTV Vancouver.

The boy, who CTV News has agreed not to name due to safety concerns, was sledding in a public park when he was shot. He was able to run home.

Tuesday, two days after the shooting, the boy said he was still having issues with the vision in his right eye. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“We’re very thankful that this didn’t result in a serious injury,” RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko told CTV Vancouver.

Police have not been able to locate the two alleged shooters. They believe both are boys or young men and say they were carrying what looked like assault rifle-style pellet guns.