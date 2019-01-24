

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Ten passengers were transported to hospital after a dozen travellers on board a plane at a Quebec City airport reported feeling unwell.

At 10:45 a.m. Thursday, firefighters evacuated the Air Transat plane on the tarmac at Jean Lesage International Airport after passengers experienced various symptoms including itchy eyes, dizziness, and vomiting, airport spokesperson Laurianne Lapierre said during a press conference.

The airport spokesperson said the passengers fell ill during the plane’s de-icing before takeoff.

Ambulances were called and all 185 passengers on board Air Transat flight 782 to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. were seen by paramedics, Lapierre said.

Ten of the passengers were transported to hospital. The spokesperson said they’re currently in hospital, but she didn’t have an update on their condition.

The other passengers are waiting for another flight in the terminal with emergency personnel, according to the spokesperson. She said they’re expected to depart on another plane for Florida at approximately 5 p.m.

Lapierre said the airline has launched its own investigation into the incident. She said it’s possible there was a ventilation problem in the plane.

Firefighters conducted a reading of the plane’s air quality immediately after the evacuation and found that it was healthy, she said. The spokesperson said government officials have been brought in to do a more thorough reading.