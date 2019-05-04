

The Canadian Press





SMITHERS, B.C. -- RCMP say they're investigating a fatal plane crash north of Smithers in northwestern British Columbia.

The joint rescue co-ordination centre received a notification Saturday from an emergency locator transmitter, indicating a small plane had gone down.

The centre's navy Lt. Tony Wright says a search was launched and the wreckage of the Cessna 182, capable of carrying four passengers, was found about 100 kilometres northeast of Smithers.

Wright says a technician was lowered by cable from the helicopter to check for survivors and the operation was handed over to police.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says they know there is at least one fatality, but they are still working on getting people to the crash site.

She says the coroner and Transportation Safety Board have been notified about the crash.