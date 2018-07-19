Starbucks has announced plans to open its first signing store in the U.S. for customers who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Due to open in Washington D.C. this October, the store will offer a customized format that facilitates accessibility and employment for people who are deaf and hard of hearing, the company says.

All 20 to 25 people working at the store will also be fluent in American Sign Language.

The U.S. store will be modeled after the first Starbucks signing store which opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2016.

Earlier this year, Paris saw the opening of Joyeux (which means joyful in French), a new café staffed by cooks and servers with Down syndrome, autism and other cognitive disabilities.