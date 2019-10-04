Samsung ends smartphone phone production in China
Justin Denison, senior vice-president of mobile product development, shows off the Infinity Flex Display of a folding smartphone during the keynote address of the Samsung Developer Conference, in San Francisco in this Nov. 7, 2018 file photo. (File/AP photo)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 4:42AM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- Samsung Electronics said Friday it has ended the production of smartphones in its last factory in China.
Production at the factory in southern China's Huizhou ended last month, the company said in an email Friday.
It said it made "the difficult decision to cease operations of Samsung Electronics Huizhou" in order "to enhance efficiency" in its manufacturing.
Samsung's market share in China has dwindled to near insignificance as competitors like Huawei and Xiaomi got the upper hand.
The South Korean company has moved a large share of its smartphone production to Vietnam and had shuttered a factory in northeastern China's Tianjin last year.
"The production equipment will be re-allocated to other global manufacturing sites depending on our global production strategy based on market needs," Samsung said.
Samsung is the world's biggest maker of semiconductors and smartphones and a major producer of display screens.
The tech giant, flagship of South Korea's largest conglomerate, is weathering a spell of slack demand for computer chips.
Like other South Korean electronics makers, it also is facing the impact of tightened Japanese controls on exports of high-tech materials used in semiconductors and displays.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Global markets rise on hopes for U.S. rate cut
- BP CEO Dudley, who managed wake of Gulf oil spill, to retire
- Samsung ends smartphone phone production in China
- Canadian air carriers inspect Boeing aircraft for cracks after FAA directive
- Linamar shares tumble after warning about impact of GM strike on earnings