TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in early trading as the metals and mining and industrial sectors helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.17 points at 18,284.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 99.51 points at 31,437.84. The S&P 500 index was down 9.16 points at 3,872.21, while the Nasdaq composite was down 84.26 points at 13,380.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.48 cents US compared with 79.35 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude oil contract was up 77 cents at US$62.44 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$16.10 at US$1,789.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.20 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021