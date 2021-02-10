TORONTO -- Strength in the energy and metals and mining sectors helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit advance in early trading, while the health-care sector, which includes the big cannabis companies, also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 105.32 points at 18,513.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 112.49 points at 31,488.32. The S&P 500 index was up 15.22 points at 3,926.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 62.44 points at 14,070.14.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.84 cents US compared with 78.62 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract was up seven cents at US$58.43 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$11.50 at US$1,849.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.79 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021