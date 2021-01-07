TORONTO -- A broad-based rally helped lift Canada's main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher in the wake of the certification by the U.S. Congress of Joe Biden's election win despite a mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.

The S&P/TSX composite index up 129.91 points at 17,958.02.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 121.21 points at 30,950.61. The S&P 500 index was up 33.79 points at 3,781.93, while the Nasdaq composite was up 196.47 points at 12,937.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.63 cents US compared with 78.83 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude contract was down three cents at US$50.60 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$2.72 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$10.10 at US$1,918.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$3.71 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021