TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

TRANSAT CALL

Transat AT will hold a call to discuss its fourth-quarter results on Monday. The travel company recently said that a pair of proxy advisory services have recommended shareholders support its revised deal to be acquired by Air Canada for $5 per share, down from the initial offer of $18 per share.

OCTOBER MANUFACTURING SALES

Statistics Canada will release its Monthly Survey of Manufacturing for October on Tuesday. StatCan said in a preliminary estimate in November that manufacturing sales rose 0.6 per cent in October, compared with a rise of 1.5 per cent to $53.8 billion in September.

NOVEMBER INFLATION NUMBERS

Statistics Canada will release its Consumer Price Index for November on Wednesday. The country's headline inflation meter jumped in October by 0.7 per cent compared with one year ago, the fastest the consumer price index has risen in months, largely on the back of higher food prices.

BLACKBERRY RESULTS

BlackBerry will release Q3 results after market close on Thursday. The tech company's shares soared as much as 63.9 per cent in intraday trading on Dec. 1 following news of a deal with Amazon Web Services to develop and market BlackBerry's intelligent vehicle data platform, called IVY.

RETAIL TRADE

Statistics Canada will release its data on Retail Trade for October on Friday. The agency previously reported that retail sales rose 1.1 per cent to $53.9 billion in September to mark the fifth consecutive monthly increase since the record drop in April due to the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020.