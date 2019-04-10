

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Cogeco says it has completed an system update in Ontario and Quebec that has caused months of problems for the cable and internet company.

Chief executive Philippe Jette says Cogeco has fixed the problems experienced while installing a new customer management system at its Canadian internet and television operations.

He acknowledged the problems resulted in a spike in complaints to the industry's ombudsman and pushed customers to switch to competitors during the first half of the company's 2019 financial year.

The number of internet subscribers added by Cogeco in this year's first and second quarters, ended Feb. 28, was essentially cut in half compared with the growth experienced during same period last year.

It also lost nearly 9,650 video service customers over the six-month period, including 5,093 in the second quarter.

Jette's comments followed the release of the Montreal-based company's second-quarter results after markets closed on Tuesday.