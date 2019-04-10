

Relaxnews





Canada Goose has its eye set on global domination. The luxury outdoors brand is opening six new stores around this world this fall, it has announced, adding to the 11 retail locations currently in operation.

The new stores will include two European boutiques (in Milan and Paris), one in the U.S. (in Minnesota) and three in its native Canada (in Toronto, Edmonton and Banff).

In Paris, Milan, Minnesota and Edmonton, the new stores will feature an immersive 'Cold Room', allowing shoppers to test out the brand's products in the cold environments they are designed for.

"Success in retail is about more than just selling things -- it's about helping people find the perfect product, while delivering exceptional service and creating a memorable experience," said Dani Reiss, President and CEO, Canada Goose, in a statement. "In addition to growing our footprint in Asia, expanding in Europe and broadening our presence in North America enables our fans to explore all of our collections in a unique and engaging environment and discover the story behind our products, unfiltered."

The announcement follows the news of a new collaborative 'Nomad' collection between the label and Gore-Tex, which launched earlier this week.

Since being founded in 1957, Canada Goose has gone on to carve out a reputation for its performance luxury apparel, created with the demands of the Arctic in mind.