WASHINGTON -- Almost 20 major companies worried about a global semiconductor chip shortage that has roiled the automotive industry will send senior executives to a White House summit Monday, a senior official said on Friday.

Reuters reported earlier the summit is expected to include General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and Ford Motor Chief Executive Jim Farley.

The White House official confirmed the three largest U.S. automakers, including Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV will attend, as will executives from GlobalFoundries, PACCAR , NXP and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

The White House meeting is billed as the "CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience" and will include White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. As of midday Friday, 19 major companies had agreed to send executives.

Deese said in a statement the "summit reflects the urgent need to strengthen critical supply chains."

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will also take part.

A U.S. auto industry group this week urged the U.S. government to help and warned that a global semiconductor

shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months.

Also taking part are AT&T, Samsung, Google-parent Alphabet, Dell Technologies, Intel Corp, Medtronic, Northrop Grumman, HP Cummins and Micron.