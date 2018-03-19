

The Canadian Press





TEMPE, Ariz. -- Uber says it has suspended all of its self-driving vehicle testing, including operations in Toronto, following a fatal pedestrian collision involving a vehicle in Arizona.

In addition to Toronto, self-driving vehicle testing has been taking place in Phoenix, Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe said Monday the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when a woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the accident happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

Uber says on Twitter that it is "fully co-operating" with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

The company started testing its vehicles on Toronto streets last year. The vehicles do not operate on Uber's ride-hailing service.

-- With files from The Associated Press