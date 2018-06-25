Saudi woman Aseel Al-Hamad marked the end of the Saudi Arabia’s longstanding driving ban on women by driving an F1 car ahead of the French Grand Prix.

Al-Hamad, the first female member of the Saudi Arabian Motorsport Federation, drove the Renault Sport E20 car as part of the “Passion Parade” -- the same car Kimi Raikkonen drove to victory in the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In a statement released before the race, Al-Hamad said she hopes that her role in the race would inspire other Saudi women, showing them “what you can do if you have the passion and spirit to dream.”

The ban, which was lifted on June 23, comes after nearly three decades of calls for change. Although there was no explicit law against women driving, licences were not issued to Saudi women and a ban was enforced by police.